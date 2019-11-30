Month to remember for Luka

With still a couple of games to go in November, Luka Doncic was named the Player of the week in the Western Conference due to the impressive numbers he has recorded.

Dallas looks stronger as the games go by, and with the Slovenian leading the team, there's no doubt they are big candidates to go to the playoffs. The Mavs defeated the Suns in the last game of the month last night, led by another big performance by Luka.

With their 120-113 victory at the Talking Stick Resort Arena and a 12-6 record, this is the best 18-game start for the franchise since the 2010-2011 championship team started 14-4.

In this game, Doncic tied his career high for points (42p) and became only the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double over the span of a calendar month. The others to do it are Oscar Robertson (five times) and Russell Westbrook (twice).

“He’s a great player,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Great players are always thinking ahead, always thinking about the next challenge. He was spectacular tonight, from start to finish.”

The 20-year-old averaged 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game throughout the 14 November games he was part of.