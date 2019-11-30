'Melo' Ball raises his draft stock

Two of the brightest young stars in the basketball world faced for the second time this season in the NBL. RJ Hampton's New Zealand Breakers' faced off against LaMelo Ball's Illawarra Hawks in a game packed by scouts from several NBA teams.

After recording a triple double against the Cairns Taipans just a couple of days ago, 'Melo' Ball came back better than ever to face the Breakers, and he made history.

Ball, 18, finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in total, leading his side in each of those fields. LaMelo recorded his 2nd triple-double in a week and became the first player in the NBL to have back to back triple-doubles since 2005.

Even though the Chino Hills made had an ousting performance, the Hawks weren't able to get the win at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand and fell to the Breakers 79-91.

There's still significant areas of improvement for the youngest of the Ball Brothers, but with his pace and vision, so as his unlimited shooting range, 'Melo' has established himself as a top pick in the coming NBA Draft.