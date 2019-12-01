 Ja Morant listed as 'week-to-week' due back spasms

The Memphis Grizzlies will have to survive a couple of games without their rookie point guard, Ja Morant, as the 20-year-old suffered an injury last Monday against the Utah Jazz.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, Grizzlies rookie will be listed week-to-week due to aggravated back spasms, with a period of "short-term off-loading" needed. The Grizzlies posted an official statement announcing Morant's injury and concluded with 'further updates will be provided as appropriate'.

Picked second overall by Memphis in this year's draft, Morant is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists, leading all rookies in both categories. Even though Morant has been putting some solid numbers, Memphis is still a rebuilding team, and it'll take time before they start being contenders in a loaded Western Conference.

Taylor Jenkins' squad is currently on a 6-game losing streak and are one of the worst teams in the league (record wise) with only five wins this season.

The former player from Murray State won't be taking part of the Grizzlies' road trip to Minnesota this Sunday and we shouldn't be surprised if he misses a good amount of games in the coming weeks.

Ja posted a picture on IG regarding his current situation, with a positive caption.

''God's timing is always perfect. Trust his delays. He's got you''.

In just a couple of games into the season, Morant became one of the two rookies in Grizzlies history to record multiple 20-pt, 10-ast games.