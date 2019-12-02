Order has been restablished in the NBA 

Carmelo Anthony really didn't lie when he said he was still in conditions to perform at the highest level there is in the basketball world.

After spending more than a year as a free agent, 'Melo' returned to the league on a non-guarantee contract with the Trail Blazers and he's making the most out of his opportunity.

The league named the Portland forward its Western Conference Player of the Week. The Trail Blazers went 3-0, beating the Bulls twice as well as the Thunder. Anthony led those wins, averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

This is the first time Anthony receives this recognition since March 10, 2014, while he was still a member of the New York Knicks.

There's not really a lot of hype from the fans when the NBA mentions their players of the week, but since Anthony was the winner this time, the spotlight turned to him immediately. While there was many people who thought he would never play in the NBA again, the former scoring champion has proved everyone wrong.

Carmelo has now played six games since Portland signed him in November. The former Syracuse guard is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.7 minutes per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.