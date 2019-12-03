Struggles continue for the Knicks

When the Knicks failed to sign a big time free agent this past summer everyone knew David Fizdale's team was destined to have another losing season. So far, New York is living up to those expectations, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with only 4 wins and 17 losses.

The Knicks suffered a 44-point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks to extend their losing streak to 7 games.

New York's loss to the Bucks is the 6th-worst in the 74 years of Knicks history. They also have the 3rd-worst point differential in the NBA this season.

Even though they have struggled in the beginning of the season, not everything is negative for the Knicks. Their 'big-time' signings of the summer, Marcus Morris (18ppg) and Julius Randle (8.7rpg), currently lead the team in scoring and rebounding respectively. While the rookie RJ Barrett is looking more confident as the games go by, averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The point guard battle is still in the air, since both Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina are fighting for a spot in the starting lineup. The third year player from France is one of the best defenders in the team, but is yet to make an impact on the offensive side. Even though he is improving, Ntilikina is shooting a 37% from the field, which is the 5th. worst percentage in the team this year.

There's still plenty of games left to play in the season but the Knicks can already say goodbye to their chances of making an impact in the Eastern Conference. The only thing left to do for David Fizdale is to try to create success in within the loss, in order to keep developing his players for the future.