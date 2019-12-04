Markelle Fultz coming back to his old self

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded Markelle Fultz for Jonathan Simmons everyone knew they had given up on him. Perhaps it was a bit too early, because with the right people around him, Fultz has become one of the leaders in the Magic roster this season.

At only 21 years of age, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick has lived experiences that no one else from his age group has. After struggling for more than a year to find his shooting form again, it looks like the former Washington Huskie is finally living up to the hype.

Orlando's point guard is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 assists per game as a starter, and he's one of the main reasons why Steve Clifford's team has a chance of making a playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

After spending the beginning of the season on a minute restriction, the Magic seem to be unleashing Fultz slowly but surely. 'Kelle' recorded his career high in points (20) against the Wizards, as he reached 30 minutes for the third straight contest and the fourth time in five games.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick reached double figures in scoring for the ninth game in a row. Fultz is also averaging 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during that span.

''I never lost confidence. I took my time during the summer to gain confidence and as games go by and feeling better and better.'' Fultz said about his improvement this season.