Green's jersey number retired at East Lansing

The Warriors forward, Draymond Green, made history at Michigan State University becoming only the fifth player in program's history to have his jersey number retired. The men's basketball team held a ceremony at East Lansing to honor Green's career as a Spartan.

Green played in two Final Fours and won three Big Ten regular-season championships. He also earned National Player of the Year honors in 2012 in addition to being a First Team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.

In addition to this, the forward also collected Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player accolades and First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2012. He also was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in his sophomore year and as a senior he earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

He is the all-time leading rebounder in Michigan State history, collecting 1,096 career boards from 2008-09 to 2011-12. He also ranks second in career steals (180), sixth in career blocks (117) and 18th in career scoring with 1,517 points.

Green is a three-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018) and three-time All-Star (2016-18), who was selected by Golden State in the second round (35th overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Several people from the Golden State organization were in East Lansing for the ceremony, including teammate Klay Thompson, coach Steve Kerr and owner Joe Lacob.

"Not one person would have said they were wrong if they didn't come here. It's my college jersey getting retired," Green said. "They took the time out of their schedule to be here for me. Those are the things that make you say, 'OK, I want to be there for the rest of my career.' And I would do anything for that organization to help make that happen."

Green also made a donation that helped fund a strength and conditioning center at the team's arena.