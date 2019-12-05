3 teams with a new best player

Charlotte Hornets- Devonte' Graham

While there was no common consensus regarding the Hornets' best player before season's start, Devonte' Graham has clearly earned that title. A great shooter and consistent playmaker, Graham has been a large part of Charlotte's early success. He has put up 18.7 points and 7.7 assists on 56.8% True Shooting while playing all of their games so far.

New Orleans Pelicans- Brandon Ingram

Ex-Los Angeles Laker Brandon Ingram has been nothing short of exceptional in his 17 games so far. His averages of 25.4 points and 7.2 rebounds are all-star worthy, and combined with Jrue Holiday having a slightly down season, he is most certainly the Pelicans best player. The most surprising thing about Ingram this season has to be his three point proficiency, hitting on 41.5% of his triples.

New York Knicks- Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has always played like a first option, even as a role player, so it no surprise how he has thrived as a first option. His three point shot has been falling at 52.4% on the season, while clocking in at 18.7 points a night. Julius Randle came into the season as the best player, but his poor start means that Morris has overtaken him for now.