Pelicans delay Zion's return

Zion Williamson took the NBA by storm during preseason, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 4-0 record. Just a couple of days prior to the season opener, the team made an official announcement saying that Zion was going to be out from 6-8 weeks after a knee surgery.

The scheduled timetable is here, and Kristen Ledlow from NBA on TNT has made official that the Duke product won't be playing any earlier than January, since he's still recovering from a torn right lateral meniscus.

''Zion Williamson “turned a corner” this week. However, the team is erring on the side of caution and his return will “definitely” come outside of the 6-8 week window initially projected'', Ledlow said.

Couple of weeks ago during a TNT broadcast, former player and Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller, said that his 'gut' feeling was that Zion will redshirt this year, in order to try to fully recover ahead of the 2020/2021 NBA season. This statement makes sense, considering that Ben Simmons did the same thing the year he got drafted out of LSU. The Sixers guard delayed his debut for as long as he could, and once his team decided to give up on a playoff run, 'Philly' announced that he was going to miss the entire season.

The Pelicans haven't had the best of the starts, and with more injuries coming from Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, there's a legitimate chance that we won't see Williamson suit up for a game this year.