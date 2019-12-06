Knicks fire HC David Fizdale

The struggle just doesn't seem to end for the New York Knicks, and after having the worst start of the season for an Eastern Conference team with a 4-18 record, including eight straight losses, the organization decided to fire Head Coach, David Fizdale.

New York also fired top assistant Keith Smart, league sources revealed to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Fizdale's record in less than two season as the Knicks coach was 21-83, and he is owed the remainder of his four-year, $22 million contract. His .202 winning percentage with the team is the fifth-worst with a single team, with a minimum of 100 games, over the last 30 NBA seasons according to the ESPN Stats Center.

Since his arrival to Manhattan, Fizdale was put in a position to fail. Specially because of the fact that he was hired to be the coach to build a system around Kristaps Porzingis, and only a couple of months later, the Knicks traded 'The Unicorn' to the Dallas Mavericks for picks and cap space.

Shams Charania from The Athletic revealed that the Knicks assistant coach, Mike Miller, will be named as the Interim Head Coach of the franchise. New York is also promoting former NBA veteran Keith Bogans from the G League coaching staff to the NBA coaching staff.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, which is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history. This is in large part thanks to the owner, James Dolan, who has been a huge reason of the Knicks failure the past two decades.

Since Dolan's first full season as owner of the Knicks in 1999-2000, the team has had 12 head coaches, which is tied for most in the NBA over that span with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.