LaMelo Ball to miss four weeks with bruised foot

The potential No. 1 pick of the coming 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball, will be out for four weeks with a foot injury according to Jonathan Givony from ESPN Draft Express.

The youngest of the Ball Brothers suffered a bruised foot in practice with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL and was prescribed to rest by a foot specialist he visited, which will likely keep him out of action until January.

The 18-year-old point guard from Chino Hills has had a major impact for Illawarra since his arrival, averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game, improving his draft stock significantly in the process. The Australian NBL season is expected to finish mid February, therefore 'Melo' will have a couple of games to finish the season strong once he recovers from the foot injury.

The Hawks released an official statement regarding Ball's injury.

''Ball will rehab his injury in Australia and is expected to make a full recovery from a foot injury and continue to play for the Hawks for the remainder of the season.''

LaMelo made history in the NBL, not only for being the youngest player in the history of the league to record a triple double, but also for becoming the first player since 2005 to record back-to-back triple doubles.