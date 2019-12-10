Hayward returns from hand injury; scores an efficient 14

Gordon Hayward has arguably been Boston's best player this season when healthy; a drastic difference from last year. Coming into this game he averaged 19/7/4 on 56/43/84 shooting splits.

He remained efficient tonight putting up 14/5/4 on 70% shooting from the field in 26 minutes as the Celtics blew out Cleveland 110-88. He jumped right back into things like he never left.

During his absence the Celtics' other key players stepped up. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker all averaged over 20PPG in that time. All three of them are now over 20PPG on the season as a whole.

Adding Gordon back into this roster is bad news for the rest of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics already sit at 2nd in the East with a 17-5 record and they will look to improve upon that heading into the holiday season.