Thybulle helping the Sixers defensively 

Even though the Sixers have not been what people expected them to be this season with the signings of Al Horford and Josh Richardson, during the summer, 'Philly' has still managed to be undefeated at the Wells Fargo Center through 13 games.

One of the main reasons why the 76ers are yet to lose at home is because of the rookie from Washington, Matisse Thybulle, who has earned important minutes in Brett Brown's squad.

Thybulle was drafted by the Celtics as the 20th. overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft just for a couple of minutes later to be traded to the Sixers. Last year's Defensive Player Of The Year in the NCAA has been a solid addition for Philadelphia, averaging 5.1 points, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

His height length and Ben Simmons like quickness makes it seem he is disrupting every play, like he's everywhere at once.

"He continues to move up the food chain in relation to the confidence, as the head coach, you have in him and that his teammates are going to have in him." Coach Brett Brown said on the rookie.

He's still only averaging 17 minutes a game, but with an impressive 44% from the field, there's no doubt the former Washington Huskie has a chance of becoming one of the best defenders in the league.