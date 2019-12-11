Milwaukee extends win streak to 16 

When it was announced Wednesday morning that Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo would be missing the game with a sore quad-tendon, many thought this might mean the end of their tear as the East's top squad. But the beat goes on for the Cream City team, as Milwaukee topped the New Orleans Pelicans 127-112.

After the victory, Milwaukee improves to 22-3 on the season and sits at the top of the East Standings by 3.5 games over the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee’s streak ties the franchise’s second all-time win streak at 16. The franchise record is 20 set during the 1971 NBA Championship season.

How has Milwaukee been able to do it? Anchored by reigning League MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have been able to grind and crush opponents, consistently and without mercy. The 28 point drubbing over potential championship contenders in the LA Clippers solidified Milwaukee’s case as a team that shouldn’t be discarded.

With a 15 point win over the Pelicans Wednesday night, it marked the ninth time Milwaukee was able to beat teams by more than 10 points.

What’s more infuriating for fans of the Bucks is the perceived lack of coverage for a team that is dominating the Eastern Conference and currently boasts the league’s top record. The two-head tandem that the Los Angeles Lakers have in their frontcourt has made headlines hard to come by for Milwaukee.

Bucks are on the quietest 16-game win streak of all time. https://t.co/R54OwJZBxr — Bucks Nation (@MKEBucksNation) December 12, 2019

It could be because the Bucks have become so systematic in how they quickly crush any hope that opponents have of winning. Milwaukee has been dominant on the defensive end, nailing opponents with a 101.1 Defensive Efficiency Rating (1st in the NBA). They also don’t give teams a chance to recover, as they are blitzing teams up and down the court, playing faster than any team has since the 1990-1991 Denver Nuggets. Allowing Giannis to take control in fast break situations and either find shooters scattered around the perimeter or become an unstoppable force once his shoes touch the paint has been a staple to what Milwaukee wants to do night in and night out.

The Bucks are repetitive. Repetitively great, and that could be why their win streak and demolition have become so commonplace and understandable amongst NBA fans. Small markets driving major headlines is still a work in progress, but this one is starting to turn the narrative away from “Why Giannis will leave” to “Why the Giannis and the Bucks won’t lose”.

Milwaukee will search for their 17th straight victory on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.