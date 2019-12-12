Disappointing season for Lonzo Ball and the Pelicans

The Pelicans season has not been what people expected, and with 10 consecutive losses, the basketball world is starting to wonder how big of a talent are the players in their roster.

Lonzo Ball has been one of the main players criticized in this bad start of the season for New Orleans. After missing several games due an injury and a stomach virus, ‘Zo’ came back more aggressive than ever, shooting the ball up to 10 times a game, but unfortunately for the point guard, his stats keep decreasing.

Ball is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season. 34% from three and 2.1 turnovers per game was enough for New Orleans coach, Alvin Gentry, who decided to play the former UCLA Bruin as a second unit player, and move Kenrich Williams into the starting lineup.

It is a rule in basketball that the point guard has to be one of the vocal leaders in the locker room, but that hasn’t been Lonzo this season. It is not only Zo’s fault though, since Alvin Gentry said that this is one of the quietest teams he's ever been around during his time in the NBA. Even when they are in the cafeteria or in the locker room, which is one of the main reasons their communication on defense has been a constant issue.

Even though the Pelicans have two really good defenders in Lonzo and Jrue Holiday, they still rank as the fourth worst defensive team in the league.

With Zion Williamson most likely out for the entire season and the trade deadline coming, we shouldn’t be surprised if the organization decides to split this young group of players.