The Jazz have found the missing piece to their offense

Bojan Bogdanovic has always been a good scorer. Even in his early years as a Brooklyn Net, he excelled at putting the ball in the basket. That ability was put to the test last season in Indiana, as after Victor Oladipo went out with a season-ending injury, he was tasked with the role of leading the offense. He did that to perfection, keeping the Pacers in the playoff hunt, but decided the Jazz had too good of a roster to turn down a move.

He joined a roster that would soon acquire star guard Mike Conley, and it was expected that he would start as a Power Forward for the team. With the poor performance by Joe Ingles, Bogdanovic has slid to Small Forward and Royce O'Neale has played Power Forward, meaning Bojan can play in his natural position.

And so far, he has played incredibly well, keeping the Jazz afloat while Mike Conley has suffered a turbulent season.

He is putting up 20.3 points per game as a second option behind Donovan Mitchell, and is utilised on the most part as an off-ball threat. Of his 7 attempted threes per game, 5.1 of them have been catch and shoot opportunities, and as a result he has shot an incredible 44.3% from beyond the arc. This brilliant shooting prompted new teammate Mitchell to state, “He doesn’t miss”. High praise from a gifted scorer such as Mitchell. “He’s very composed,” he also said, “very poised as far as getting into the lane.” This suggests that Bogdanovic is much more than just a shooter, and Mitchell certainly isn’t wrong.

Part of what makes Bogdanovic so perfect for Utah is his ability to penetrate when the defensive attention is not focused on him. He did not have that luxury when Oladipo was out in Indiana, but with the defensive attention being honed in on Mitchell it is an opportunity he gets with the Jazz. This has allowed him to shoot 66.7% at the rim this season, the third highest of his career and above great scorer James Harden.

He has a slightly limited game offensively, as he doesn’t venture into the mid-range with much success and he relies on other playmakers a lot, but it has worked out for both him and the Jazz, even if the team has dropped off a bit recently.

There is almost no doubt that he will be looked at as a bargain buy in hindsight as Bogdanovic shapes up into a natural scoring predator, and Jazz fans can enjoy his endless talent over the next 4 seasons.