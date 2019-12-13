Doncic puts on a show in Mexico City

It's the time of the year when several NBA teams travel south for the NBA Mexico City Games, and as usual, they did not disappoint in the first of two games to play in Mexico.

The Dallas Mavericks faced the Detroit Pistons at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico with a fourth consecutive sellout. A crowd of over 20,000 Latino fans packed the building and gave the players a night that they will never forget.

Dallas would defeat Detroit by 121-111 in an historic night for the Mavs guard, Luka Doncic. The Slovenian recored a triple double of 41 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST and became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in a game played outside of the USA/Canada. Luka also became the first player in NBA history with multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21.

With several behind the back passes and long three point shots, the Mexican crowd started the 'MVP' chants for Doncic, making him feel like if he was still at Real Madrid.

“The fans treated me so well,” Doncic said. “They had fun, and we played a good game for them.”

Prior to the start of the game, the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, announced the creation of the NBA G League's 29th team in Mexico City.

Tomorrow the last game of the NBA Mexico City Games will be played, and it will be between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns, in a battle for the heart of Mexico.