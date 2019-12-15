Live Coverage: Nets vs 76ers, NBA Regular Season

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Q1 8:39
BKN- Temple 3pt shot
Q1 9:02
PHI- Harris layup
Q1 9:37
BKN- Team Timeout
Q1 9:37
PHI- Harris layup
Q1 10:11
BKN- Harris dunk
Q1 10:30
PHI- Harris layup
Q1 11:06
BKN- Joe Harris layup
Q1 11:18
PHI- Al Horford layup
Q1 11:39
BKN- Allen dunk shot
Game is underway!
Game is underway!
Temple having a career season
Garrett Temple, a starter tonight, is averaging a career-high 10.5 points this season in 25 games.
Wilson Chandler is back from 25-game suspension
This will be the return for Wilson Chandler after he was suspended for 25 games. He will play against his former team in the 76ers, where he averaged 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season.
Al Horford will start tonight
Despite being questionable going into the game, Al Horford will start tonight for Philadelphia. The 28 million dollar man has been averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, as well as being one of the league’s better defenders.
Philadelphia starting lineup
Brooklyn starting lineup
Joel Embiid OUT
The 76ers will have to play without their star player Embiid for today's game, as he is officially ruled OUT due to an upper respiratory illness. He will likely be replaced by either Kyle O'Quinn, or Al Horford if his status is upgraded from questionable.
We are now just one hour away from tip-off in Brooklyn, where the 76ers will attempt to reach .500 away from home and the Nets will try to continue their good form.
76ers arrived in style
Wilson Chandler and Nets players warming up pre-game
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nets vs Hornets.
Ben Simmons will lead Philadelphia's charge
Star Point Guard Ben Simmons will need to step up and have a big game without his co-stars if Philadelphia are to win this one, he has been averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.2 steals.
Nets big men crucial for today's game
With Joel Embiid and Al Horford possibly missing the game, Nets Center tandem with Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan will be incredibly important to take advantage of a depleted roster for Philadelphia.
First meeting of the season for the two teams
Brooklyn and Philadelphia last faced off in the 2019 Eastern Conference playoffs, where the 76ers prevailed, 4 games to 1.
Nic Claxton confirmed OUT for Brooklyn
He joins Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and season-long loss Kevin Durant.
Disappointing injury updates for Philadelphia
Al Horford remains questionable, whilst Joel Embiid is downgraded to doubtful for today’s game. Zhaire Smith and Jonah Bolden are also confirmed OUT.
Welcome
My name is Tyler Jones and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.