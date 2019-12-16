LeBron doesn't believe in Load Management

LeBron James has always led by example during his time in the league, and he proved that once again, when he revealed that he doesn't believe in Load Management, and if he's healthy to play, there's no reason why he should miss a game.

In a postgame conference, 'The King' was asked about managing his minutes, considering that the Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in the NBA at the moment. 'Bron' spoke about the importance of putting on a show for all the kids that come out to watch him play.

“I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to come see me play, and if I sit out, then what?” He added, “If I’m healthy, I’m gonna play.” James told Spectrum SportsNet.

Even at year 17 and 34 years of age, LeBron is not showing sings of slowing down. The Ohio born and four-time MVP has suited up for every Lakers game so far this season, and is currently averaging 26.1 points to go along with a career-best 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per night.

At the beginning of the season, the Lakers player said that he wasn't a fan of the growing of the Load Management situation in the league, and now at more than a quarter into the season, he doubled down on his stance.