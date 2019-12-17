New Orleans open to dealing Jrue Holiday

The New Orleans Pelicans are willing to listen to trade offers for Jrue Holiday, according to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times. With the team off to a frustrating start (6-21), almost everyone apart from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been deemed "untouchable"

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

Marc Stein is also reporting that it will take a "significant amount" for anyone to grab Holiday. However, dealing Holiday makes sense for both sides. Jrue Holiday is under contract until next season and is scheduled to make $25.4 million, but does have a player option for $26.3 million in 2021-2022, that he will likely opt-out of to test free agency.

Teams will definitely take a look at what it will take to fetch the former All-Star guard. Dealing for Holiday would require a collection of draft picks and young talent, which would be New Orleans' aim to go alongside its already young core.

The Miami Heat have been rumored to be in the mix to add another star next to Jimmy Butler, however, manipulating a trade for such a player would be tricky for the team from South Beach. Miami is unable to trade an unprotected first-round pick for at least the next four years, so parting with any one of their collocation of young talent would be necessary to be in play for Jrue Holiday.

Denver has also been rumored to be interested in upgrading at the guard position but has made it clear that Michael Porter Jr. will not be made available for trade.

The trade deadline is February 6th, but it's looking more likely that Jrue Holiday will be shipped away before that closing date.