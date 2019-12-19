New Orleans snaps a 13-game losing streak

Led by the 6th. 30-point game of the season by Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Even though the Timberwolves didn't have Karl Anthony Towns on the roster for the game due an injury, Minnesota fought hard but still couldn't get it done at home.

Ingram led all game scorers with 34 points and New Orleans snapped a 13-game losing streak, which was the longest in franchise history.

“I think we had a sense of urgency for what we had to get done, to set the tone on the first game of this road trip,” Ingram said of the win. “Everything did a really good job of helping the team on the offensive and defensive end.”

Jrue Holiday also broke the Pelicans record for most made three-pointers in franchise history, with 554 threes made. Holiday even said he was unaware he broke the record until someone gave him tonight's game ball according to Jim Eichenhofer from Pelicans.com.

Lonzo Ball was a huge factor in the Pelicans win, since he recorded 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists coming off the bench for Alvin Gentry's team.

New Orleans coach, Gentry, addressed the Pelicans media following their big win against the Timberwolves on the road.

“We just needed a win. We needed something we could say was positive from start to finish. It’s been extremely hard. We’ve had some extremely close calls, where a play here or a play there, could’ve given us a win and we weren’t able to do it.”