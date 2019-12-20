Wiseman leaves Memphis, to enter NBA draft

Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft.

Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. The Tigers coach and former NBA player, Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension due NCAA rules, and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.

The James Wiseman era at Memphis ended after just three games. Through those three matchups, the teenager averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks

The 18 years old Center from Nashville posted a message through his Instagram account taking everyone who helped him during this tough times he had at Memphis.

''Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart.''

Pro players like Jaxson Hayes, RJ Hampton and Ja Morant encouraged Wiseman after the tough decision of leaving college after one semester.