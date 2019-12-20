 Candidates are announced for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Every year a selected group of players are chosen to be part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Players are eligible for the Hall of Fame after they have been fully retired from play for at least three years.

The list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2020 was announced, including several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.

The list of nominees was provided by The Jump on ESPN, hosted by Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April according to NBA.com.

