Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Blog

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Rudy Gay came to Derozan's defense, saying he is a "competitive guy and he wanted to be out there and you can’t fault him for that.”
DeMar Derozan has been amongst trade rumors
Derozan has been the subject of trade rumors, and a benching with 4:46 remaining against the Rockets does nothing to quell those whispers.
Kawhi is winless in San Antonio as an opponent.
Kawhi is back in San Antonio
This is Kawhi's second trip back to San Antonio this year as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. San Antonio won that matchup 107-97.
Spurs looked controlled against Brooklyn
San Antonio takes home court coming off a needed victory against the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs bench added 63 points to the cause.
Clippers need to bounce back
Los Angeles is coming into the game after blowing a 15-point halftime lead against the Houston Rockets. Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley were both ejected from the game.