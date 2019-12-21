Another injury shakes the Nets roster

The Brooklyn Nets have suffered another tough injury and at the moment it just looks like they can't catch a break.

Nets Guard David Nwaba has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, league sources told Shams Charania from The Athletic. Nwaba was emerging in the Nets rotation before the sudden injury that almost definitely will be season-ending.

The Cal Poly product played 20 games this season where he averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

“I just wish him the speediest recovery,” Coach Kenny Atkinson said. “There’s no guy on the team who does things more perfectly in terms of preparing for a game, preparing for a season. You just feel ill when you think about it.”

From Jeremy Lin two years ago to Caris LeVert last season, the Nets have seen far too many gruesome season-ending injuries.

“That’s just bad, man. Great guy, worked hard to get in the league, been playing the best he’s played since he’s been in the NBA,” Garrett Temple said. “For him to go down like that, it’s just tough. My heart goes out to him, prayers go up for him.”