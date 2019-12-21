Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2019 

ADVERTISEMENT
Two MVP candidates dominating for LA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis, widely considered the best duo in the league, are both currently fighting out an MVP race as they have led the Lakers to a 24-5 record, top of the West. Davis is sixth in the league in points per game, while James is leading the league in assists.
Jokic rounding back into form
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had struggled mightily to begin the season, but has played great basketball once again over the last 8 games. He has averaged 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists over that period on 55.6% from the field and 38.5% from three.
Lakers team news
Anthony Davis is probable coming into the matchup, Kyle Kuzma also probable to return and LeBron James is considered doubtful. DeMarcus Cousins still OUT, likely for the entire season. Three of the Lakers star players being missing could cause drastic change in the expected result.
Nuggets team news
No injured players for the Nuggets
Two Western powerhouses face off
The two top teams in the Western Conference facing off, as the Nuggets look to continue their 5 game win streak, and the Lakers look to bounce back from tough losses against the Bucks and Pacers. Expect a great game from both teams as they will be desperate for a win.
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Altitude Sports, Spectrum SportsNet, SBS Australia
If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV
Tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match will be played at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, USA. The tip-off is scheduled at 10:30pm ET.
