Live Coverage: Nuggets v Lakers, NBA Regular Season

Paul Millsap upgraded to IN
Millsap will have a big role defending Anthony Davis today, and offensively has been putting up 12.6 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from three.
We are one hour away from tip-off at Staples Center as the Nuggets look to continue their good form, and the Lakers will try to bounce back and cut the losing streak at two.
Anthony Davis has a point to prove
Davis has been criticised for his struggles at being a winning player, and finally without LeBron he will have a chance to lead the Lakers. Expect a dominant performance from the superstar Forward as he looks to make a statement.
Denver has to take advantage
With no LeBron, this is a big opportunity for the Nuggets to get a win. They will need a big performance from Nikola Jokic, their star Center, and Paul Millsap will likely have the task of defending Anthony Davis.
Lakers won last matchup, 105-96
In that last game, AD and LeBron both put up 25 points and Jamal Murray had 22 as the Nuggets couldn’t defend home court on December 2nd.
Millsap remains questionable
Nuggets Power Forward Paul Millsap is questionable going into today's game and will seemingly be a game time decision. The four time all-star has a knee contusion and has missed two of the last four games.
Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma upgraded
Both Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma have had their status upgraded from probable to IN, and will get to suit up today. This makes the loss of LeBron much easier to bear and will give the Lakers a much needed boost to try and stop their 2-game skid.
Terrible news for LA
LeBron James is confirmed to be OUT for today’s game, marking his first missed contest of the season. He is currently dealing with a thoracic muscle strain, which is ‘a significant issue and not just a load management situation' according to ESPN sources. James will be seriously missed as he has had an incredible season so far at age 34, and is one of the favourites for MVP.
