Jordan Clarkson traded to Utah for Dante Exum and draft picks

The first 'Woj Bomb' was just dropped, with Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN announcing the very first trade of the new NBA regular season.

The Utah Jazz have traded Dante Exum and two future 2nd round picks for Jordan Clarkson.

Cleveland and Utah have worked together on three trades since February of 2018, including that trade deadline three-way with Kings that included Jae Crowder and Rodney Hood. Jazz acquired Kyle Korver for Alec Burks and two second-round picks last November.

The drought finally ended, with this being the first trade since July 11, when Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul.

Clarkson, 27, is averaging 14.6 points per game this season. The Missouri product is gonna improve the Jazz’ second unit, and is gonna be exciting to see him on a team where every game is gonna matter in the playoff hunt.

On the other hand, Exum, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has struggled to stay healthy in his career but has shown glimpses of his elevated draft stock.