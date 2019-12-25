Nuggets extend Malone's contract

The head coach, Michael Malone, has agreed to a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets through the 2022-23 season.

After being signed when the Nuggets where in a tough rebuilding position back in 2015, Malone has had time thanks to the front office to run this team and now Denver is one of the most solid teams in the West.

The team has increased its win percentage in every season under him, and he’s off to a good start this year, after winning 54 games last season. The next step is likely further advancement in the playoffs. Last year was the first time Denver made the playoffs under Malone, and they fell in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

"None of this would be possible without the hard work, dedication and trust from our players as well as the entire coaching staff," Malone said in a news release. "I'd also like to thank the amazing fans in Denver who have helped make Pepsi Center one of the toughest places to play in the NBA once again. I look forward to continuing our ultimate goal of winning NBA championships."

Malone spent more than a decade as an assistant coach before landing the Sacramento Kings’ head coaching job in 2013. He was fired after a little more than a season, but now is safe to say that he has found a home in Denver.