RECAP: NBA Christmas Day 2019

As every year, December 25th. is a special day in the NBA because it's Christmas, which means that there's five high-profile games to be played all across the country. As we expected, this year did not disappoint, and the 10 teams that played put on a show for the fans all across the world.

Celtics upset the Raptors at the 6

Thanks to an unreal performance by Jaylen Brown, who dropped 30 points with 6 rebounds and 4 assists, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors by 118-102 at the Scotiabank Arena in the first game of Christmas.

Even though Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher combined for 51 points, Brad Stevens squad was able to pull a good victory on the road against a potential rival in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Sixers protect home court against the MVP

The Philadelphia 76ers keep looking sharp at home, and with only two losses at the Wells Fargo Center this season, Brett Brown's team kept the momentum going in South Philly.

The Milwaukee Bucks were in town led by the current MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but a great team effort by the Sixers, with 6 players in double digits, gave them the win by 121-109. Khris Middleton from Milwaukee led all game scorers with 31 points but still wasn't enough to defeat the Sixers at home.

Warriors shock the Rockets

Led by Draymond Green, Damion Lee and D'Angelo Russell, the Golden State Warriors spoiled the Christmas for the Houston Rockets. With three players having at least 20 points, the franchise from San Francisco defeated Houston 116-106 at the Chase Center.

Even though Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were just able to support from the sidelines, the Warriors got it done for their first win this season over a team that's above a .500 record.

Clippers win the Battle for LA

The most exciting game of the day by far was the battle for Los Angeles, where the Lakers faced the Clippers at the Staples Center for the second time this season.

Also for the second time this season, the Clippers came out on top thanks to Kawhi Leonard's 35-point and 12 rebound game. The most impressive play from the game would come from Patrick Beverley though, who blocked LeBron James' shot in the last seconds of the fourth quarter. That great defensive play would give Doc Rivers team the 111-106 win.

Pelicans fly at the Mile-High City

Everyone knows the serious talent the New Orleans Pelicans possess, and even though they are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they are still dangerous. That was proven today, as New Orleans defeated the Nuggets at Denver by 112-100.

Brandon Ingram, who recorded his career high in threes in a game with 7, led the way for the Pelicans with a 31-point night. Nikola Jokic did his thing with a 23 point and 10 rebound night, but key plays by role players like Josh Hart and E'Twan Moore secured the win for NOLA.