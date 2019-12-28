Zach Randolph calls it a career

Zach Randolph will go down in history as a core piece of many 'almost' Grizzlies teams as he announces his retirement effective immediately.

Just a few months ago, Zach Randolph hinted at an NBA return, but that thought has been put to bed for good, telling TMZ sports that his retirement is official. This means he will retire with 2 all-star selections along with a Most Improved award and an All-NBA third team. He last played for the Sacramento Kings in 2017/18, where he led the team in scoring and was second in rebounds.

Spending a vast majority of his prime as a Memphis Grizzly, Randolph played a back-to-the-basket style of basketball that reminded NBA fans of an older era in which mid-range jump shots were common and fruitful, as he and his Grizzlies teammates played a similar, old-style and defensive brand of basketball.

Memphis struggled through a myriad of injuries throughout their 'Grit and Grind' era, although they still managed 7 playoff appearances throughout Randolph's 8 seasons at the franchise. This included a Western Conference Finals appearance against the San Antonio Spurs, a series in which the team was swept.

Randolph's only award came in his third season in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers, as he blossomed into a 20 point scorer after not even cracking double digits the season before and took home Most Improved. This was the highlight of an otherwise uneventful stint with the Blazers outside of two playoff appearances.

Ending his career with averages of 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds shooting 47.1% from the field guarantees his legacy as one of Memphis' best ever players and one of the best old-school players in the 2000's. History will always have Zach Randolph in good light.