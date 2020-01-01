Darren Collison considers return to NBA action in an L.A. jersey

Healthy, starting point guard Darren Collison's decision to retire was a surprise, to say the least. Just two years removed from leading the NBA in 3 point percentage and with two straight playoff appearances under his belt, Collison was as productive as ever, but 10 seasons after his career began, it ended.

Now, at age 32, Darren Collison has expressed an interest in reviving his career. But, it likely won’t be in Indiana. He has announced that his two preferred teams would be the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, opening up a championship window the likes of which he has never had before.

If he was to return, it would most likely be sometime in February

He could slot right in as a backup PG for the Clippers, or an off-ball shooting threat both starting or off the bench for the Lakers. He can significantly strengthen the depth of both those teams, providing them with good scoring, shooting and playmaking.

Throughout his last two seasons in Indiana, Collison averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 assists on just under 29 minutes per game. He shot 43.9% from three on 2.8 attempts per game and made exactly half of his two point attempts.