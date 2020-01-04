LaMelo Ball donates one month of his salary to those affected by the Australian wildfires

People can say whatever they want about some of the attitudes from LaVar Ball, but there's no doubt he has raised three young solid men.

The latest prove of this is LaMelo Ball's action, who has announced he will be donating one month of his salary with the Illawarra Hawks from the NBL to help victims of Australia’s devastating bushfires.

“It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia. People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out”, the 18 year-old said.

The youngest of the Ball Brothers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the coming NBA Draft, therefore his actions speak about how well educated he's been educated, considering he's only a teenager.

LaMelo Ball isn't the only professional basketball player that has joined this cause. The PG from the Philadelphia 76ers and Australia born, Ben Simmons, announced through his social media that he will be partnering with other Australian players in order to come up with a way to help the victims of the bushfires.

“I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual rebuild when the fires have stopped”, Simmons stated.