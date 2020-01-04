New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Knicks vs Clippers.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played was last season when the Clippers defeated the Knicks at the MSG.
Knicks leading scorer
Julius Randle leads three different departments for the Knicks this season. He is averaging 18.7ppg, 9.1rpg and 3.3apg.
New York Knicks
Mike Miller's team is 10_25 this season but since Fizdale's firing and Miller's arrival, the team has showed a much better version.
Clippers leading scorer
Kawhi Leonard leads the team in scoring (25.3ppg) and rebounding (7.6) through the 28 games he has played this season.
Los Angeles Clippers
LA's team currently sits on a 26-11 record and is the second best team in the Western Conference just behind the Lakers.
How to watch Knicks vs Clippers Live TV and Stream
Local TV: FOX SPORTS PRIME TICKET, MSG, TSN, Radio: AM 570 LA SPORTS, ESPN NY 98.7 Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Clippers!
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.