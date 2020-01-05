'Zo' catching groove in New Orleans

After two years of injuries in Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball was traded to New Orleans in hopes of a new beginning. That's exactly how it went, since the former UCLA Bruin is finally living up to the hype that made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

A prove of this are his stats in the last couple games. The Chino Hills made is averaging 11.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, but his effectiveness when he plays more than 30 minutes is what has Alvin Gentry's squad in the Western conference playoff hunt.

The Pelicans are currently on a hot streak, winning five out of their last six games. Also, for the first time in his career, Ball has at least 20 points in three consecutive games (at least 23 in each of them).

Lonzo's teammate, Brandon Ingram, weighted in on the impact Zo's had on the team this year, and how much he has improved since last season, confidence wise.

“He’s doing everything without hesitating. We have full confidence in everything he’s doing, getting to the basket, getting to the mid-range, getting to the three. That’s everything you want. And he’s defending the basketball.”

Couple of games into the season Alvin Gentry decided to bench Lonzo Ball and give Kenrich Williams a shot as a starter, but he quickly changed his mind when seeing what the PG is capable of doing.