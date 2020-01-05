Kyrie Irving talks to the media for the first time in two months

The Brooklyn Nets have not only suffered a tough blow this season with Kevin Durant being sidelined for the whole year due an achilles injury, but also with Kyrie Irving, who hasn't played a game since November.

For the first time in more than two months, Kyrie Irving, talked to reporters, where he said he is "doing a lot better'', but still struggling to lift his shoulder when taking jump shots according to Malika Andrews from ESPN.

Irving said he has seen several shoulder specialists, including one in Arizona, and even received a cortisone injection into his shoulder.

The Nets superstar also said that surgery has been posed as a possibility. Getting the cortisone shot was done in attempt to hold off on surgery, he does not have imminent plans for surgery, but will continue to evaluate.

"I am in a better place now that it has been a significant amount of time," Irving said. "The next step in any progression was to either get a cortisone shot or to get surgery. That was the ultimatum I was fixed with. Now, I'm just doing the best I can to live off this cortisone and move forward if I need surgery in the future."

'Uncle Drew' has played a total of 11 games this season, where he averages 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Brooklyn has struggled this year to find themselves a leader that can guide them to the Eastern conference playoffs, but Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped up as the leading scorer averaging 22.9 points per game.