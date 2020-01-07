'Superman' Is Back

The first participant for the All Star Weekend has been confirmed, with Dwight Howard coming back to the place where he gained the nickname of 'Superman'.

The Lakers Center has confirmed that he will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk contest at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The league confirmed an official commitment from the three-time contest participant (07-09) and one time Slam Dunk contest champion.

Howard has had a career resurgence this season with the Lakers, playing some solid minutes off the bench for Frank Vogel's squad. Atlanta's very own is averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

It is also expected that Howard's contract with LA becomes fully guaranteed, after making a really big impact with the second unit this year.

Derrick Jones Jr., Ja Morant and Zach LaVine also received formal invitations by the NBA to participate in the Slam Dunk contest but it is yet to be revealed the three players that will join Howard.