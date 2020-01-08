San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spurs vs Celtics.
DeMar putting the team in his back
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.7 points per game for the Spurs this season.
Leader for the Celtics
Kemba Walker is the man-to-go at Boston averaging 22.5 points per game (team high).
San Antonio Spurs
Gregg Popovich's team is the eight seed in the West at 15-20 but tied (record wise) with the Blazers and Grizzlies.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens squad currently stands as the second best team in the East with a 25-9 record.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played each other was back in November when the Celtics defeated the Spurs at San Antonio.
How to watch Spurs vs Celtics Live TV and Stream
TV: NBC SPORTS BOSTON, FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST
Radio: SAN ANTONIO, 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB, WOAI 1200AM | S: KTXN 1350AM / 107.5FM H
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Spurs vs Celtics!
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.