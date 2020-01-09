Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery

Just when we thought this season couldn't be any worse for the Detroit Pistons, it turns out it actually can.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, it has been confirmed that Blake Griffin underwent surgery on his left knee and will undergo extended rehab. Even though there's not an estimate timetable to return, the Pistons F will most likely miss the rest of the NBA season.

Griffin played 18 games this year where he averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Oklahoma native has showed a significant improvement when it comes to his shooting and handles, but still wasn't enough to get Detroit on the right path at the beginning of the season.

Griffin still has two years and over $75 million remaining on his current contract after this season, so the Pistons have to protect their long-term interests.

Lately there's been rumors that Andre Drummond may be traded before the deadline this coming February, so it will be interesting what the future prepares for Dwane Casey's squad.