Beilein clashes with the Cavaliers roster once again

Things aren't getting any better in Cleveland, and with Kevin Love wanting out and the several problems that have happened with the coach John Beilein, the franchise just can't see the light at the end of the tunnel right now.

Tha latest novel from the team was again with the HC Beilein, who appears to have used the word ''thugs'' when he was talking to his players during a film session. The first year coach later reached out to players individually to insist he instead meant to use the word "slugs."

Delivering the term to a group of largely young African American men carries obvious racial connotations, and Beilein acknowledged to ESPN that he understood that according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers players left the room initially stunned and were increasingly disturbed as they dispersed out of the meeting.

"I didn't realize that I had said the word 'thugs,' but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it," Beilein revealed. "I meant to say slugs, as in slow-moving. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand."

Before the season started Beilein signed a five year deal, but is yet to get on the same page with his players. The Cavs are currently one of the worst teams in the league and their season has reached the point of not turning back.