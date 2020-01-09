Aussie NBA players donate to bushfire aid 

The situation that's happening in Australia is pretty sad, and with uncontrolled bushfires in the rural area, the nine Australian players in the NBA have donated money to help their home.

As announced by the NBA in an official statement, Aron Baynes, Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons, Ryan Broekhoff, Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Thon Maker, and Patty Mills will provide support to organizations across the country to aid immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding projects.

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” expressed the players in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

The players partnered with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) to contribute $US750,000 ($A1.1 million) towards relief and recovery efforts.