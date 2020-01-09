Carter Jr. to miss multiple weeks

Wendell Carter Jr.'s rookie season was limited due the injuries (thumb) he suffered throughout they year, and it looks like the same thing will happen during his sophomore year in the league.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, an MRI on Carter Jr.'s right ankle has revealed a high sprain that will cause him to miss multiple weeks but will be evaluated on a daily basis.

The Center has been one of the few postives Chicago has had this season so far.

Averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 53.7%, Carter Jr.'s absence hurts the Bulls chances of making an statement in the East with still more than half a season to play.

The second year Center is the second player for the Bulls this season that has to miss a significant amount of time. Otto Porter Jr. has been out of the lineup since early November with a left foot injury, and is expected to return sometime after the All-Star break.