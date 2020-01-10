Joel Embiid sidelined at least 1-2 weeks

Sixers have been dominant at home but are yet to find they're best version when it comes to playing on the road.

One of their best news in recent days is the return from the rookie Mathysse Thybulle after an injury, but unfortunately for them, they have suffered an even bigger loss.

It has been announced by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, that the Sixers center Joel Embiid underwent surgery on his left hand in New York and will be re-evaluted in one to two weeks. 'JoJo' was diagnosed with a torn radial collateral ligament in the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

Embiid suffered a dislocated finger during the Sixers game against the Thunder but he ended up returning to the game after his finger was popped back in to place.

“It was pretty bad,” Embiid said after the game. "I was basically playing with one hand. So it was pretty bad, but in the midst of the losing streak, I wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try to get us the win."

Embiid has been the Sixers leading scorer this season averaging 23.4 points per game, plus 12.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.