Lakers promote Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers have promoted general manager Rob Pelinka to vice president of basketball operations while additionally agreeing to extend his contract according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Among the best things Pelinka has done since his arrival to LA back in 2017 has been managing to sign LeBron James and Anthony Davis, drafting Kyle Kuzma as the 27th. pick, and navigating Magic Johnson resignation. It is safe to say that this is a well deserved promotion.

Lakers owner, Jeannie Buss, expressed her feelings about the decision of promoting Pelinka through an official statement.

"I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success. His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team”

Lakers star, LeBron James also agreed with the decision from the front office, and said Pelinka ''Absolutely earned it''.