New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: LIVE Stream Online and NBA Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Doubtful
Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) is doubtful for tonight’s game at Milwaukee.
Bucks arrive to Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee players already arrived to the Forum and are ready for tonight's battle.
"It's like a model shoot." 😂@MetroByTMobile | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/KAYDTPMGRf— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 14, 2020
Our live coverage begins!
We are just one hour away from this 2020 NBA Regular Season game between Knicks vs Bucks!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Knicks vs Bucks.
Knicks take the floor
The New York squad pulled up to the Fiserv Forum to get shots up ahead of tonight's game.
Preparation mode 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZUVClEbEUX— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 14, 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo not only leads his team but also the MVP conversation. The ‘Greek Freak’ is averaging 29.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.
Marcus Morris
Morris Sr. is the Knicks leading scorer this season averaging 19.1 points per game.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 35-6, and have only lost two games at home this season.
Back in the 414. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0PniUD8CGE— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 14, 2020
New York Knicks
Mike Miller's team currently has a 11-29 record this season (Second worst in the Eastern Conference).
Wheels up to Cream City 🛫 pic.twitter.com/FIjepFKz4C— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2020
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played Milwaukee blew out New York at MSG by 21 points.
How to watch Knicks vs Bucks Live TV and Stream
TV: FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN, MSG, SN1
Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ, ESPN NY 98.7
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Bucks!
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.