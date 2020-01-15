Zion expected to make his NBA debut on Jan. 22

Even though there were rumors that Zion Williamson could’ve make his debut on Thursday, January 16th, the NBA fans will have to wait an extra week to see him in action.

David Griffin, VicePresident of the New Orleans Pelicans has confirmed that the current No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft will make his professional debut on January 22 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Griffin also said Williamson won’t be on a minutes restriction when he comes back, and his playing time ‘will be determined by how he looks when he’s on the court.’

According to Griffin, sitting Zion for the whole season was never an option for the Pelicans.

New Orleans is currently trying to make a playoff push in the West with more than half a season yet to play.

The Pelicans fell on a 13-game losing streak at the beginning of the year but the team significantly improved thanks to individuals like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday.