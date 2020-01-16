The Bulls just can't catch a break 

The Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford suffered a dislocated right thumb and will be out for two to four weeks. X-rays on Gafford's thumb were negative, but he'll be re-evaluated by the team staff this week.

"I thought it was just like a slight jam of my thumb, and I looked at my thumb and it was way more than a jam," the rookie said.

Gafford, 21, was selected by Chicago in the second round of last year's draft, and is averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds this season.

The Arkansas product had been the starting center in place of Wendell Carter Jr., who suffered a high ankle sprain just last week, and is expected to miss several games.

The Bulls will be forced to either sign a replacement for both centers or start Christian Felicio at the 5. The 27-year-old Brazilian is also known for injuries, after missing more than 20 games last season due a wrist injury.