LaMelo Ball shuts down NBL season

According to LaMelo Ball's manager, Jermaine Jackson, it has been announced that Melo's season in Australia is over.

Ball, 18, suffered a bone bruise in early December after being only 12 games into the season. After being sidelined for more than a month, Ball's camp decided to shut down the season and trying to avoid risking further injury.

"Melo's foot is totally healed, but the doctor's policy is if you're out for six weeks, you must rehab for six weeks. He's starting court work tomorrow." Jackson told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Several NBA scouts were impressed by LaMelo's improvement both on and off the court while he was in Australia, and he is projected to be a Top 3 overall pick in this coming NBA Draft.

The youngest of the Ball brothers averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 31 minutes per game. His size, ballhandling, creativity and passing instincts, were his most notorious abilities according to ESPN.