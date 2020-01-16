Jeff Teague returns to Atlanta 

It has been announced by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN that Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham.

This is a move that benefits both parties, since Minnesota has created an open roster spot that could be useful in bigger trades before the trade deadline this coming February. On the other hand, Atlanta get a backup for Trae Young.

Jeff Teague, 31, played the first seven years of his career with Atlanta, and this season was averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game as a starter for Minnesota. Also, Graham has been a rotation player since his arrival to the league in 2016, and should be a good pickup for Hawks' second unit.

It should be noted that Minnesota isn't done making moves. The Wolves have been in talks with teams in search for another ball handler. They recently went after Pacers PG Aaron Holiday, but those talks went nowhere at the time according to Kevin O'Connor from The Ringer.