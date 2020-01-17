Zach LaVine making his case to be in the All Star Game

Zach LaVine went from being a rookie out of UCLA at the Minnesota Timberwolves to being the face and number one option for the Chicago Bulls in a matter of years.

The 24-year-old is having a career year, averaging 24.6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game, and has become the man-to-go when Jim Boylen's team needs a bucket.

Even though he's been in the league for 6 years now, he's yet to be a part of a winning franchise, and that's something that has just made him stronger.

''I came to Chicago to try and become a leader. Last couple of years I've improved but is not something that happens quick, is a process. I consider myself a hardworking person, and I always go to people like Jamal Crawford, Kevin Garnett or my dad, when I need an advice.'', LaVine told Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Earlier this season, the former UCLA Bruin recorded his career high, scoring 49 points, including 13 threes, against the Charlotte Hornets. This performance was just a couple of days later after he got called out by his coach for not being a leader.

''You can go either way (get mad or prove someone wrong). I just wanted to step up to the plate and show what I'm worth.''

Just a couple of weeks away from the All Star Game in Chicago, LaVine has made his case to be picked among the Eastern Conference guards.

LaVine revealed that he will most likely participate in the Slam Dunk Contest if he gets picked to be an All Star. The Chicago Bull is a two-time dunk contest champion (15-16).